Faried left Wednesday's game against Charlotte due to a sore left hip flexor and won't return, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

faried's injury didn't appear to be overly serious but was significant enough for him to call it a day. Look for more information about a recovery timeline to come out ahead of Thursday's tilt with the Heat, but for now, Faried can be considered a game-time decision.