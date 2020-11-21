Wooten, a former two-way player for the Knicks, was claimed off of waivers by the Rockets on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old forward has yet to see NBA action since going undrafted in 2019 out of Oregon. He played in the G League last season for the Westchester Knicks, where he averaged 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 1.3 assists. His strong presence around the basket led to him being named to the 2019-20 G League All-Defensive Team. Wooten is unlikely to make any sort of legitimate impact this season, and should only be targeted in the absolute deepest dynasty formats.