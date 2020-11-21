Wooten, a former two-way player for the Knicks, was claimed off of waivers by the Rockets on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old forward has yet to see NBA action since going undrafted in 2019 out of Oregon. He played in the G League last season for the Westchester Knicks, where he averaged 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 1.3 assists. His strong presence around the basket led to him being named to the 2019-20 G League All-Defensive Team. Wooten is unlikely to make any sort of legitimate impact this season, and should only be targeted in the absolute deepest dynasty formats.
More News
-
Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Named to G League All-Defensive Team•
-
Knicks' Kenny Wooten: To miss at least six weeks•
-
Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Set for thumb surgery•
-
Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Returns from dislocated finger•
-
Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Still sidelined with finger injury•
-
Knicks' Kenny Wooten: Dealing with dislocated finger•