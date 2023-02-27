Martin amassed 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Martin has drawn 19 straight starts with Kevin Porter (foot) sidelined and is averaging 14.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 32.2 minutes during that stretch. The third-year wing is in the middle of a career season and should continue to get plenty of opportunities to build off his success while Porter and Jalen Green (groin) remain out.