Martin (undisclosed) isn't listed on the Rockets' injury report for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Martin left Tuesday's win over Denver early with an undisclosed injury, but it appears the issue was minor and won't impact the third-year forward's availability. Martin has scored in double figures in nine straight games, averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 32.2 minutes during that stretch.