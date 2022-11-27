Martin is coming off the bench Saturday against the Thunder, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
With Eric Gordon (rest/groin) back in the lineup, Martin will resume a bench role. In seven appearances off the bench this month, he's averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.6 minutes.
