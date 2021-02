Martin put up 30 points (12-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 loss to Fort Wayne in the G League.

Martin had his best shooting night of the campaign and it showed up in the box score in a big way. He also has at least 10 rebounds in all three games this season for Rio Grande.