Martin finished with 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 135-115 loss to the Kings.

With 20-plus minutes in each of the Rockets' past six games, Martin has seemingly established himself as Houston's top forward off the bench ahead of rookie Tari Eason, who is averaging 18.3 minutes per contest over that same span. The recent return of Jae'Sean Tate from injury hasn't been especially detrimental to either Martin or Eason, as Tate has instead settled in as the Rockets' primary backup point guard while TyTy Washington has been cut out of the rotation and sent to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers. That being said, Martin doesn't look as though he'll have much room to see his role expand, and even after Wednesday's scoring outburst, he's still averaging a modest 11.0 points over that aforementioned six-game stretch on what is probably unsustainable shooting (57.4 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range). Martin still looks like more of an option for deeper category and points leagues rather than 12-team formats or shallower.