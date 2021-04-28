Martin is coming off the bench Tuesday against the Timberwolves, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

With Kelly Olynyk, Christian Wood and Jae'Sean Tate all available for the Rockets, Martin will resume his usual role off the bench following a one-game stint in the starting five. This month, he's averaged 7.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in 22.4 minutes.