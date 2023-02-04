Martin logged 20 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to the Raptors.

Martin has been on a tear over his last 10 games, averaging 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds on 59.8 percent shooting. Although his expanded workload will end upon the return of Jalen Green (calf) and Kevin Porter (foot/toe), fantasy managers should be able to enjoy Martin's increased output for a few more games.