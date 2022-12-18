Martin accumulated 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 107-95 loss to Portland.

Martin was unable to knock down a shot from deep but made the most of his attempts from inside the arc. He also recorded his second steal of December through eight matchups. Martin has now scored in double figures in three of his last four appearances.