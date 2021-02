Martin scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added 12 rebounds, five blocks, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 99-95 G League win over Agua Caliente.

Martin had a great defensive day but struggled beyond the arc, where he couldn't buy a break. He also committed seven turnovers. The 20-year-old will get plenty of playing time while he tries to display more consistency as he works his way back to the Rockets.