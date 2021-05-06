Martin totaled 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block across 44 minutes in a 135-115 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Martin got the start, as Houston had just seven active players going into Wednesday's contest and lost Kevin Porter (ankle) in the third quarter. The forward played well in his increased role, collecting new career-high point and assist totals and the second double-double of his career. Martin has scored in double figures in five of his last six games and is someone to monitor in fantasy leagues down the stretch.