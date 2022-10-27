Martin contributed 11 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to Utah.

Martin shifted to the bench after starting Houston's last two contests, but he didn't miss a beat despite seeing fewer minutes. He registered his first double-double and also dished out the basketball, as he's now tallied two or more assists in four straight games.