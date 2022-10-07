Ben DuBose of USA TodayMartin will start Friday's game against the Raptors, Ben DuBose reports.

Martin will join the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the preseason opener due to the absence of Eric Gordon (rest) and Jabari Smith (ankle). He saw 23 minutes of run in the opener, tallying 7 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and two blocks.