Martin will start Friday's game against Dallas, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.
Martin will draw his seventh start of the season with Eric Gordon (thumb) sidelined. In his previous six starts, Martin has averaged 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Improved effort in loss Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Delivers solid showing•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Spot start reaps 13 points•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Starting Saturday•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Back to bench Saturday•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: First double-double of season•