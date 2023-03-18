Martin produced 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and six rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 114-112 victory over New Orleans.
Martin continues to log heavy minutes for the Rockets, scoring in double digits for the fifth straight game. However, he failed to record a defensive stat, souring what was otherwise another decent performance. Martin has been somewhat of a surprise this season, putting himself on the radar thanks to consistent playing time and serviceable production. He is by no means a must-roster player but typically does just enough to maintain value no matter the format.
