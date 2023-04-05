Coach Stephen Silas said he has no update on Martin after he exited Tuesday's game versus the Nuggets early but hopes he's okay, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Martin tallied 12 points, five rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes before exiting early. His status for Friday's game versus the Hornets is uncertain.
