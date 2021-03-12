Martin racked up 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and three blocked shots across 32 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Kings.

Martin looked great in his first game back from an extended stint in the G League, finishing with the most points (13) and boards (nine) of his young career. The 20-year-old has swatted three shots in each of his past two NBA games and averaged 1.8 blocks during his time in the G League, highlighting the explosive athleticism he brings to the table as a 6-foot-7 forward. Martin could get decent run for the Rockets considering that Houston has little chance of making a playoff push.