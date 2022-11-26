Martin posted 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 128-122 win over the Hawks.

Martin has been playing well of late and aside from recording his first double-double of the season, he also managed to score in double digits for the fourth straight time. The nature of his role off the bench certainly conspires against his fantasy value, but the third-year forward is still averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game over his last five contests (two starts).