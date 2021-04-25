Martin is in the starting five for Saturday's contest against Denver, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Rockets remain decimated by injuries, and John Wall (rest) is additionally getting a night off Saturday. Martin has handled more than 20 minutes in four of the last five games, and he should be set for increase opportunities Saturday.
