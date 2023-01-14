Martin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Kings, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Martin will enter the starting lineup Friday with Kevin Porter (foot) out. The 21-year-old forward is averaging 13.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.5 minutes across his previous eight starts.
