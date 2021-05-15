Martin scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and grabbed nine rebounds over 34 minutes Friday in a 122-115 victory versus the Clippers.

Martin struggled from beyond the arc in the win but went 5-of-6 from two-point range. He narrowly missed his second straight double-double, finishing with nine boards for the second time in three games. Martin has started six straight contests for the Rockets, averaging 20.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 blocks per game over that stretch.