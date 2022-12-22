Martin finished Wednesday's 116-110 loss to Orlando with 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes.

Martin scored 18 points in the loss, the most he has scored in almost a month. As with many of his teammates, Martin's role typically changes from one night to the next, making him a hard player to trust outside of deeper formats. Those in 12-team leagues could consider him for streaming purposes when in need of an efficient scorer who can chip in a few boards here and there.