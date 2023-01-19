Martin produced 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 loss to the Hornets.

Martin sniffed a double-double in Wednesday's loss, and he continues to produce as a starter. He's averaging 14.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game since jumping into a starting role, and he should remain in that status as long as Kevin Porter (foot) remains sidelined.