Martin finished with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 134-125 overtime loss to Indiana.

Martin continues to put together the best season of his career, having now scored in double digits in seven of his past eight games. While he is outside the top 150 for the season, over the past month he has yielded top 100 value. He is locked in as a starter, and although there are a couple of glaring flaws in his overall game, he remains a must-roster player in just about every format.