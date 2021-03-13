Martin totaled 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot across 29 minutes Friday in a loss to the Jazz.

After falling one board shy of his first career double-double Thursday, Martin accomplished the feat Friday with a 15-point, 10-rebound effort. He also made his presence known on the defensive end with three steals and a block. Martin is getting plenty of opportunity on a Houston squad that is severely undermanned, as he has averaged 30.5 minutes over his past two games. That isn't likely to keep up once the Rockets' injured starters re-enter the lineup, but Martin could still have some moderate value as a rebounder and shot blocker with a modest scoring punch should he be able to cement his spot as one of the team's top reserves.