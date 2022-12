Martin posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and three steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Mavericks.

Martin got a look in the starting five Friday but didn't exactly light it up, finishing with only 10 points on seven shot attempts. He did snatch a season-high three steals but supplied little else from a fantasy perspective. Martin also figures to return to a bench role once Eric Gordon (thumb) is cleared to return.