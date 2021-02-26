Martin didn't appear in Thursday's win over the BayHawks due to an ankle injury.
Martin had a dominant performance with a double-double in Tuesday's loss to the Swarm. However, he apparently sustained an ankle injury in the defeat and was unable to play Thursday as a result. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
More News
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Strong performance Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Posts another double-double•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Big double-double in G League•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Double-double in G League win•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Assigned to G League•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Plays five minutes in debut•