Martin is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz.
With Jae'Sean Tate moving into the starting five Wednesday, Martin will likely move back to his role as a backup forward. Martin only tallied three points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during his start Monday against the Spurs.
