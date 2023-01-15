Martin contributed 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers.

Martin got the start due to Kevin Porter (foot) and Jalen Green (suspension) out Sunday, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double performance. Martin has tallied at least 20 points and five rebounds in four games this season.