Martin isn't in the starting five Monday against Chicago, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Martin will come in off the bench after starting the Rockets' latest matchup Friday against Dallas. Martin has averaged 10.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 32 games played this year.
