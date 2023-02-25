Martin finished Friday's 116-101 loss to the Warriors with a team-high 22 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT) to go with eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes.

The Rockets opened their second-half schedule without two of their primary scorers in Jalen Green (groin) and Kevin Porter (foot), so Martin stepped up to fill some of the void. Even before the All-Star break, Martin's production had been on the rise upon moving into the starting five in mid-January. While starting each of the past 18 games, Martin has averaged 14.2 points and 7.4 boards while shooting 56.6 percent from the field, but his numbers in just about every other category have been limited (1.8 assists, 0.8 three-pointers, 0.7 blocks and 0.5 steals per game, 68.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line).