Martin recorded four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn.

Across 14 minutes of action, the rookie went perfect from the field for a third consecutive game (a span over which he's gone 8-for-8 overall) and grabbed at least three rebounds for a fourth straight contest. Martin has averaged 19.6 minutes, 5.8 points and 4.4 rebounds over his past five outings, so despite these relatively positive returns, he doesn't have much fantasy value right now.