Martin will start at small forward in Sunday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Houston will be without two of its regular starters in Kevin Porter (foot) and Jalen Green (suspension), opening up spots on the top unit for Martin and Daishen Nix. While Porter was sidelined for Friday's 139-114 loss to the Kings, Martin started for the first time since Dec. 27 and finished with six points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and four rebounds in 34 minutes. Another healthy minutes load likely awaits him Sunday.