Martin scored seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and added one rebound and one steal in five minutes during Friday's 132-90 win over Orlando.

Martin only played five minutes but impressed despite seeing so little time on the court. Considering it was the 19-year-old's NBA debut and it came after he was forced to miss the Rockets' first six games because he contracted COVID-19, the performance stood out even further.