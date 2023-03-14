Martin supplied 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 40 minutes in Monday's 111-109 win over Boston.

The 40 minutes were a new season high for Martin, who may have benefited to some degree from Jabari Smith playing exclusively at center while Alperen Sengun (groin) was sidelined. Given that Sengun was initially listed as probable before being ruled out shortly before the opening tip, he has a good chance at returning to action Wednesday versus the Lakers, but Martin shouldn't be headed for too dramatic of a downturn in playing time. Prior to Monday, Martin had played no fewer than 27 minutes in any of his 26 appearances since entering the starting five, and he averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds and shot 57.3 percent from the field over that stretch.