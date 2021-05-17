Martin posted 10 points (4-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals Sunday in a 124-95 loss.
Martin struggled shooting from the floor making only four of his 15 attempts from the court. One positive from his performance Sunday was his defensive ability as he snagged two steals. The rookie will likely be a key piece for the Rockets going into next season.
