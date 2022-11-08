Martin closed with 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 134-127 win over Orlando.

The third-year forward topped 20 points for the second time in the last four games while setting a new season high in made threes, although he scored just 19 points combined in the other two. Martin remains a volatile option on the Rockets' second unit, but he has scored in double digits in six of the last nine games.