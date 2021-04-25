Martin recorded 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-8 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists across 42. minutes in Saturday's 129-116 loss to the Nuggets.

The rookie was a shoo-in to receive extended minutes in Saturday's loss, as he's been a fairly consistent contributor with the team since his promotion from the G-League in March. With only seven healthy players, Martin got a golden opportunity to start and strut his stuff. His 18 points were a career-high, and he will still log around 25 minutes of playing time when his role as a starter comes to an end.