Martin compiled 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 35 minutes in Saturday's 105-90 win over Long Island.

Martin has remained dominant for the Vipers early in the G League season, and he had yet another double-double in Saturday's victory. He was unable to convert on any of his attempts from beyond the arc, but he was still one of the top contributors for Rio Grande Valley. He's now averaging 18.8 points and 12.5 rebounds over 33.8 minutes per game this season.