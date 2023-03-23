Martin ended with a career-high 31 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 loss to the Grizzlies.

Since moving into the starting five in mid-January, Martin has ascended to fantasy relevance while typically playing big minutes and offering useful points and rebounds contributions on efficient shooting from the field. He rarely helps out in other categories, but he complemented the new personal-best scoring total with a pair of rejections Wednesday ending a 13-game drought without a blocked shot.