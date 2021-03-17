Martin managed just seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 loss to Atlanta.

Martin cooled off substantially during the loss but the playing remains more than encouraging. He had been killing it prior to this game and so if you added him in the last couple of days, he is worth sitting on for at least a handful of games. It appears they are going to provide him with ample opportunities on a nightly basis making him an intriguing active stash.