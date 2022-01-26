Martin ended with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 134-104 loss to the Spurs.

Martin saw plenty of run in the big loss, and he demonstrated what sort of fantasy upside he has on a per-minute basis. However, he's unlikely to see more than minutes in the high-teens to low-20s unless there's a frontcourt injury and/or the team is in another blowout situation. Still, due to the occasional outburst, Martin has fringe fantasy relevance in deep leagues.