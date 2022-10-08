Martin ended with 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's preseason win over Toronto.

Martin shifted into the starting lineup Friday, as the Rockets opted to rest a number of their regular starters. Martin has proven the ability to rack up stats when afforded sufficient playing time, something that seems unlikely once the season proper is upon us. He is a name to watch should a larger role somehow present itself but until then, managers can safely look elsewhere when drafting.