Martin contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Sunday's 104-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Martin was efficient from the field and delivered a strong outing in only 22 minutes. He's firmly entrenched as a regular bench option for Houston and is producing solid numbers, averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 boards across 23.8 minutes per game in his last 10 appearances (two starts).