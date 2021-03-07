Martin was recalled from the G League on Saturday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Martin's G League season is over, and he'll re-join the Rockets. In 10 G League appearances with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, he averaged 17.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 assists in 31.5 minutes. He's unlikely to have a fantasy-relevant role with Houston the rest of the way.