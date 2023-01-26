Martin closed Wednesday's 108-103 loss to Washington with 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block over 34 minutes.

Martin posted his first double-double since November and was excellent on both ends of the court, but unfortunately, his efforts weren't enough to lift the Rockets in a tight matchup. Martin has started in each of Houston's last seven games and is averaging 13.3 points with 8.0 rebounds in that span.