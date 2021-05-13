Martin finished Wednesday's loss to the Lakers with 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocked shots across 37 minutes.
With Houston limited to an eight-man rotation, Martin picked up his fifth straight start and compiled his third double-double during that span. His 37 minutes were actually the fewest he has played as a starter this season, highlighting the long look he has received down the stretch. Martin has performed well in May, posting per-game averages of 18.6 points, 8.7 boards and 1.1 blocks.
More News
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Stuffs stat sheet once again•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Hits career-high six triples•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Double-double in start•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Starting Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Scores 13 points off bench•