Martin (ankle) will leave the G League bubble and return to the Rockets following the All-Star break, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Martin has appeared in nine G League games with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and he's averaged 19.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 assists in 34.0 minutes. Once he's back with the Rockets, he could have a role in the frontcourt, though he'll have to beat out the likes of Jae'Sean Tate, David Nwaba and Danuel House for playing time.