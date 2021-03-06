Martin (ankle) played nine minutes for the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers in their 110-94 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday, finishing with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist.

Martin hadn't played for the Vipers since Feb. 23 due to a sprained ankle, but he was cleared to return from a two-week absence Friday. He played only a limited role off the bench for the Vipers, but look for his minutes to gradually ramp up in Rio Grande Valley's subsequent contests at the G League bubble in Orlando. Martin is expected to rejoin the Rockets shortly after the NBA All-Star break, but he likely won't see enough minutes with Houston in the second half to warrant much fantasy intrigue.